Collins (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

While attempting to corral a C.J. Stroud pass in the third quarter of Monday's wild-card win at Pittsburgh, Collins wasn't able to brace himself as his helmet went directly into the turf. He remained on the field for a spell and then was carted from the sideline to the locker room, after which he was diagnosed with a concussion. With a short week to prepare for Sunday's divisional-round game in New England, Collins may be hard-pressed to gain clearance from the protocol for head injuries to be able to play this weekend, but he at least has chances Thursday and Friday for on-field work before then.