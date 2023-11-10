Collins (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Collins initially appeared to be on a path to play against the Bengals after he opened Week 10 prep as a limited participant Wednesday, but after regressing to no participation Thursday and Friday, he'll ultimately sit out Sunday for the first time all season. On a positive note for the Texans, Robert Woods (foot) is listed as questionable but is trending toward putting an end to his two-game absence after practicing fully Friday, and he could end up filling a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Tank Dell and Noah Brown while Collins is sidelined this weekend.