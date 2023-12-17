Collins (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, Collins took part in a nearly 45-minute-long pregame workout under the observation of team trainers, but the Texans evidently didn't believe the receiver was healthy enough to play through the calf strain he sustained in last week's loss to the Jets. Collins will miss his second game of the season Sunday, leaving Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and Steven Sims as the available receivers for Texans quarterback Case Keenum, who is making his first start of the season while C.J. Stroud (concussion) is inactive.