Collins (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday and is slated to miss a second game in a row, Aaron Wilson reports.

With Collins now set for another absence after missing practice throughout the week, Houston is left with Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne as the top wide receivers. Last week, TE Dalton Schultz dominated the team's receiving production, and the offense may again run through TEs and/or RBs in the absence of a credible threat at wide receiver. Collins is said to have a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which is the least severe variety, but he hasn't returned to practice since initially suffering the injury at practice last Wednesday.