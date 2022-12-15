Collins (foot) remains sidelined for Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wilson reported after Collins sat out Wednesday's practice that the receiver was trending toward missing a second straight game Sunday against the Chiefs, and his continued absence from Week 15 prep seemingly supports that sentiment. On a brighter note for Houston, Brandin Cooks (calf) -- who has missed the Texans' past two games -- returned to practice Thursday in full pads and would seem to have a better chance than Collins at suiting up this weekend. The Texans will provide an update on the statuses of both receivers following their final practice of the week Friday.