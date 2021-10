Houston head coach David Culley said Collins (shoulder) is not expected to return when eligible Week 6, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Culley is unable to offer a timetable for Collins' return, but it's a safe bet he'll have a sizable role when he does next take the field. The rookie played 55.1 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1, then recorded a 32-yard catch-and-run on the first drive of Week 2 before sustaining the shoulder injury.