Collins (concussion) is not participating in the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins has yet to resume practicing in even a limited capacity since having sustained a concussion during Houston's wild-card win at Pittsburgh on Monday, which seemingly puts him on the wrong track for Sunday's divisional-round game at New England. Friday's official injury report will reveal whether the Texans leave the door open for Collins to play Sunday, but in order to retake the field he would need to gain full clearance from the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.