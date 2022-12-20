The Texans listed Collins (foot) as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Collins hasn't taken the field in any fashion over the Texans' last seven practice sessions, missing two games along the way. Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks (calf) has been sidelined for Houston's last three games, but he appears to have a better shot than Collins at playing Saturday in Tennessee. Cooks practiced on a limited basis last Thursday and Friday and maintained that level of activity on Tuesday's estimated report. Meanwhile, Chris Moore -- who has drawn 20 targets over the past two contests -- was listed as limited Tuesday due to a foot issue, so the availability of each of Houston's top three receivers for the Week 16 game is in flux at the moment.