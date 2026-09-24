Collins (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Collins seems to be headed toward a second consecutive absence Sunday against the Colts, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining a hamstring injury last Wednesday. Barring an improbable recovery from Collins, which would be precipitated by a return to practice Friday, Dalton Schultz is likely to function as the top pass catcher for C.J. Stroud on Sunday. Schultz caught 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards in Collins' absence against the Bengals this past Sunday, while Stroud connected on only nine of 26 passes intended for Houston's wide receivers.