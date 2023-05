Collins (foot) was on the field practicing during the first day of organized team activities Tuesday.

Collins' 2022 season was cut short in Week 13 due to a foot injury. With Brandin Cooks now in Dallas, Collins is in line for a bigger role next season alongside 10-year veteran Robert Woods as the Texans' top two targets. Behind them is Noah Brown and a slew of young receivers that have yet to play a game in the NFL, including 2022 second-round pick John Metchie (hamstring).