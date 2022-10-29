Collins (groin) was downgraded Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Titans.

Collins didn't practice all week due to a groin injury, but there still was some hope the second-year starter would be able to suit up Sunday. With Collins sidelined Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore could see an increased role, and that's without the possible absence of Brandin Cooks who is also questionable for Sunday's contest due to a wrist injury (and a flurry of trade rumors to boot).