Collins caught two of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Chicago in Week 3.

Collins was the second leading receiver in terms of yards behind Chris Moore (63) and for the second straight week produced more than lead wideout Brandin Cooks (22). He had one of the four plays in the passing game that gained more than 20 yards. Collins has eight catches on 16 targets for 125 yards (15.6 YPC) through three games.