Collins secured eight of 11 targets for 104 yards in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The big-bodied receiver was able to persevere through a ragged overall day for Houston's air attack, finishing as the Texans' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Collins also found the end zone for the second time in as many games when he recorded a 50-yard touchdown grab on what appeared to be a blow coverage by Jacksonville in the fourth quarter. However, he also committed a critical fumble at the Jaguars' 21-yard line with just under four minutes remaining following a 10-yard catch, leading to Jacksonville's game-winning touchdown. Collins will take a 14-181-2 line on 25 targets heading into a tough Week 4 road matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.