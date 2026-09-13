Collins caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding a seven-yard run in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Bills.

C.J. Stroud connected with Collins for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, marking the first touchdown of the season for both Houston's quarterback and the team's star wide receiver. Collins led the Texans in targets, catches and receiving yards Sunday after finishing as Houston's receiving yards leader in each of the previous three regular seasons. He is locked in as Stroud's top target heading into a Week 2 home game against the Bengals.