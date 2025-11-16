Collins brought in nine of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Collins flashed strong chemistry with Davis Mills, setting the pace for the Texans in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The talented wideout also was on the receiving end of Mills' only touchdown pass of the day, recording a three-yard grab just past the halfway point of the third quarter. C.J. Stroud (concussion) may have a difficult time clearing protocol in time for Thursday night's Week 12 matchup against the Bills, and that could potentially be a positive development for Collins considering he's posted a combined 16-228-1 line on 25 targets with Mills as the full-time starter in the last two games.