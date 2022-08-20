Collins brought in four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Houston.

The second-year wideout hauled in an 18-yard scoring grab from Davis Mills with one second remaining in the first half to give Houston its only points over the two quarters. Collins is projected to fill the No. 2 receiver role alongside top target Brandin Cooks, and Friday's showing was a particularly welcome sight after he hadn't logged so much as a single target in the exhibition opener versus the Saints.