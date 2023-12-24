Collins (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is trending towards playing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the Texans will welcome Collins back with open arms if he's active, it's fair to wonder what kind of fantasy impact the third-year receiver will have with Case Keenum once again starting under center. Noah Brown managed a massive day last Sunday with the veteran passer so it's certainly within reason that Collins could operate in a similar titular role, but the Christmas Eve matchup against Cleveland's outstanding defense is understandably far less attractive. Expect official confirmation regarding Collins' status prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.