Collins recorded four receptions on six targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans.

Collins didn't dominate targets in his typical fashion Sunday, as four pass catchers logged between four and six targets. He still easily paced the Texans in yardage thanks to long gains of 37 and 22 yards to account for the majority of his production. Even with an underachieving Houston offense, Collins has found a way to be productive early this season by scoring a touchdown or topping 75 receiving yards in each of his last three games.