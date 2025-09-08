Collins was held to three receptions on five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Houston's entire aerial attack sputtered out of the gates, failing to produce any touchdowns or a receiver with more than 32 yards. Collins' 3-25-0 receiving line marks the wideout's worst fantasy output since Week 14 of the 2023 season. This was not the kind of start fantasy managers were hoping for from the unquestioned No. 1 receiving option for the Texans. Perhaps the eventual return of Christian Kirk (hamstring) will help open things up for C.J. Stroud and the rest of the passing game following an abysmal Week 1 performance. Collins is too talented to be held down on a regular basis, so make sure to stick with your studs heading into next Monday's tilt against the Buccaneers.