Texans' Nico Collins: Practices fully Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Collins was deemed limited at practice Wednesday, but the wideout's return to a full session a day later paves the way for him to be available Sunday against the Titans. Through three games, Collins has compiled a 14/181/2 receiving line on 25 targets, a pace that keeps Houston's clear-cut top WR firmly on the fantasy radar on a weekly basis.
