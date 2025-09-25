default-cbs-image
Collins (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Collins was deemed limited at practice Wednesday, but the wideout's return to a full session a day later paves the way for him to be available Sunday against the Titans. Through three games, Collins has compiled a 14/181/2 receiving line on 25 targets, a pace that keeps Houston's clear-cut top WR firmly on the fantasy radar on a weekly basis.

