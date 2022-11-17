Collins (groin) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Collins was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to suit up and start opposite Brandin Cooks on Sunday versus the Commanders. In the Texans' Week 10 loss to the Giants, Collins caught five passes on a team-high 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, and he'll once again be a focal part of the team's passing game in Week 11 versus a Washington defense that is allowing an average of 212.7 passing yards per game to date.
