Collins (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Collins is making his return from a two-game absence and isn't expected to face any major restrictions with his playing time after managing three limited practices this week. Though the second-year wideout has yet to find the end zone in 2022, he's played no fewer than two-thirds of the snaps in the five games he's been able to finish this season and has averaged three receptions for 54.4 yards on 5.4 targets in those contests.
