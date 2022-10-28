Collins (groin) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Collins was unable to practice at all throughout the week, so he'll likely need to progress substantially to play come Sunday. Given that context, it's no surprise that the Texans don't expect Collins to play, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. If Collins is out or limited, Phillip Dorsett will likely take on a larger role against the pedestrian Titans secondary. Dorsett got into the end zone after Collins got hurt in the Week 7 loss to the Raiders.