Collins brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Collins finished a distant third in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Texans while frequently dealing with the sticky coverage of a talented Falcons secondary. The third-year pro's reception and yardage totals were both his second-lowest figures of the season, and the underwhelming performance came on the heels of his season-best 168-yard, two-touchdown tally in Week 4 against the Steelers. Collins will look to atone for the relatively quiet day in a Week 6 home matchup against the Saints.