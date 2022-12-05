Collins recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.

Collins was the clear leader of the Texans' receiving corps with Brandin Cooks (calf) sidelined. Through two quarters, Collins managed to record only one reception on six targets. However, he managed to salvage his day with a six-yard touchdown catch in the final two minutes of the game. While Collins should continue to see plenty of volume, he's turned 36 targets into only 176 yards across his last four games.