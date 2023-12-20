Collins (strained calf) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins, who also didn't practice last week before missing this past Sunday's win over the Titans, thus has two more chances to get work in before this weekend's contest against the Browns. If, however, Collins remains unavailable, Noah Brown, Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson would be in line to lead the Texans' Week 16 WR corps.