Collins (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks (wrist/not injury-related) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate and is listed as questionable for the contest. If Cooks joins Collins on the inactive list Thursday, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore would be in line to lead the Texans' wideout corps versus Philadelphia. Collins will aim for a potential return to action Week 10 against the Giants.