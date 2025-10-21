default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Collins was ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against Seattle due to a concussion.

Collins hit his head hard on the turf on a contested catch attempt early in the fourth quarter. He was evaluated in the medical tent before walking to the locker room for further evaluation. Collins will now face a short week to pass the league's protocols ahead of a Week 8 matchup against San Francisco.

More News