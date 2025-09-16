Texans' Nico Collins: Scores first TD of 2025
Collins had three receptions on nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud wasted no time finding his favorite target in the end zone Monday when he floated a rainbow in to Collins on the Texans' first possession of the game. The athletic receiver made a near-impossible grab where he managed to keep both of his feet in bounds for a millisecond before the momentum of the pass carried him out of the end zone. It wasn't all roses for Collins, as he finished the contest with an abysmal 33 percent catch rate on a team-high nine targets. The end result was still a significant improvement over the star wideout's Week 1 stinker. Collins' next opportunity to put up the consistent WR1 numbers we have become accustomed to from him will be in a road matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.
