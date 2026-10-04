Collins caught seven of eight targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Cowboys.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Collins led the Texans in catches, targets and scrimmage yards while hauling in C.J. Stroud's only two TD passes of the day. While Houston is a disastrous 0-4 to start the season, the offense has scored 61 points in the two games Collins has been active for, and just 23 in the two games he missed. The star wideout will look to come up big again in Week 5 on the road in Tennessee.