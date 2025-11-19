Collins' enhanced production over the last two weeks is partially due to deploying him more often in the slot, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports. He's accumulated 16 catches on 25 targets for 228 yards and a touchdown during a two-game winning streak.

Collins has been a key factor in the Texans getting to .500 for the season. A coaching decision to scheme him open appears to have worked. During the two-game streak, he's been targeted seven times from the slot, more than he had in his first seven games combined, and those targets have led to success. Collins caught a pivotal fourth-quarter pass for 22 yards in the Week 10 win over Jacksonville and had three catches for 31 yards from the slot, including a touchdown, in Week 11's win over Tennessee. Collins and the Texans will be challenged to repeat that success this week in Thursday's night game against the Bills, who rank second in the NFL with 169.7 passing yards allowed per game.