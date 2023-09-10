Collins brought in six of 11 targets for 80 yards in the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Collins finished as the Texans' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the afternoon, demonstrating some encouraging chemistry with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in his pro debut. The third-year speedster already slots in as Houston's de facto No. 1 receiver, so the heavy volume and success Sunday isn't surprising. Collins will have a more appealing matchup on paper in Week 2, when the Texans welcome in a Colts team that surrendered an eight catch, 101-yard performance to the Jaguars' Calvin Ridley in Week 1.