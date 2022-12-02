Collins is in line for more work Sunday against the Browns with Brandin Cooks (calf) unavailable, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

The Texans' passing game isn't exactly running on all cylinders at the moment with quarterback Kyle Allen running the offense. During Allen's 215-yard, one-touchdown and two-interception performance on 26-for-39 passing this past Sunday in Miami, Collins accounted for six catches (on nine targets) for 44 yards. Still, Collins will be facing a Cleveland defense that has given up the 11th-most YPT (8.5) to opposing wide receivers this season, so an elevated target share may result in a fruitful outing for him this weekend.