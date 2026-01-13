Collins is questionable to return to Monday's wild-card game against the Steelers due to a head injury.

Collins has had a couple of hard collisions during the game, and he most recently hit his head directly off the turf on an incomplete pass late in the third quarter. He struggled to get off the field and was carted to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, so his return looks to be highly questionable. Collins recorded three receptions for 21 yards prior to his exit.