Texans' Nico Collins: Showing no rust ahead of 2026

Collins has been in top form at practice ahead of the 2026 campaign, John Harris of the Texans' official website reports.

Collins took a bit of a step back in 2025, catching 71 of a career-high 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six scores over 15 regular-season contests. On the surface, it certainly appears to have been another impressive campaign, which it was, but his 4.7 receptions per game, 74.5 yards per contest and six scores were the wide receiver's lowest figures since 2022. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a down year in 2025, and if he can get back on track this season, Collins will reap the benefits most substantially. The wideout made a series of impressive plays at practice Tuesday, connecting with Stroud for a handful of impressive plays. Collins is still considered to be a fantasy WR1 option in 2026, and he appears to be on track to hit the ground running Week 1 against Buffalo.