Texans quarterback Davis Mills mentioned Collins as a player that stood out during organized team activities, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The quarterback made note of Collins' "grasp of the offense."

Although the Texans are expected to lean on the running game in 2022, their pass catchers are considered the offense's strength, led by Brandin Cooks and Collins. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reported the second-year wideout looked much stronger within his 6-foot-4 frame. He spent a portion of the offseason working with Mills and other members of the offense in Atlanta, per Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site. The goal of the workouts was for young receivers like Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan to work on timing and chemistry with Mills. "It's going to be important that Nico and Brevin and some of the other young pass receiving guys that we have work together with our quarterback to develop more of a sense of continuity and that level of trust that we are going to need to be able to play fast and anticipate our throws and attack our opponents with rhythm and timing in our passing game," offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. Collins had 33 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown in 2021.