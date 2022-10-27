Collins (groin) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Though Texans head coach Lovie Smith has already noted that the groin injury Collins suffered in the team's Week 7 loss to the Raiders isn't a season-ending concern, the wideout seems likely to miss at least one game, and a stint on injured reserve could still be in play. Collins has now missed two straight practices to begin Week 8 prep, and though he hasn't been ruled out from playing in Sunday's game against the Titans, he'll face an uphill battle to gain clearance for that contest. Phillip Dorsett would be the main beneficiary from added playing time if Collins ends up sitting out this weekend.