Collins is undergoing tests on a hamstring injury that limited him at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins showed up out of the blue on the Texans' first Week 2 practice report, and the aforementioned testing will determine the severity of the injury. He previously missed five games during the 2024 season due to a hamstring issue, so Houston's decision to look into the current concern further is a prudent one. Collins' status will continue to be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his ability to play Sunday versus the Bengals.