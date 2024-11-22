Collins is expected to see increased usage Sunday against the Titans after playing only 47 percent of snaps in Monday's 34-10 win over the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Collins was eased back into action Monday in his return from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since Week 5. He was leading the NFL with 567 receiving yards at the time of his injury and is averaging a robust 103.5 receiving yards per game, even when factoring in his pedestrian 54-yard performance in an abbreviated role against Dallas. Collins will face a Titans defense that's playing without top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps).
