Collins brought in seven of 11 targets for 65 yards in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Collins put together a productive effort in his return from a one-game absence due to a calf injury, finishing second in receptions and receiving yards to Tank Dell while setting the pace in targets. The third-year wideout benefitted to an extent from the absence of Noah Brown (knee), but he should retain a significant role irrespective of whether his teammate is available for a Week 12 divisional home matchup against the Jaguars.