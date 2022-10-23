Collins departed Sunday's game at Las Vegas due to a groin injury.
At the time the health concern was announced early in the fourth quarter, Collins had three catches (on three targets) for 33 yards to his name. If Collins is unable to return, Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett will the Texans' available wide receivers with Tyler Johnson a healthy scratch Week 7.
More News
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Full practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Pops up with minor injuries•
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Leads team with 65 yards•
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Leads team in receiving•
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Outperforms Cooks again•
-
Texans' Nico Collins: Team-leading yardage total in loss•