Collins (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Collins, who was inactive for last weekend's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans, was listed as questionable for the contest after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday. With his Sunday availability confirmed, Collins will have an opportunity to step back into a key role in the Texans' Week 16 wideout corps, though he'll be in line to catch passes from Case Keenum, with C.J. Stroud sidelined for a second straight game due to a concussion. Per Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that Collins won't face any limitations in his return to action following his one-game absence. In 12 games to date, Collins has made his mark by recording a 60/1,004/6 receiving line on 86 targets, a pace that has kept him firmly on the fantasy lineup radar when available.