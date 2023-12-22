Collins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After sitting out last Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans with a calf strain, Collins took part in all three of the Texans' practices this week, albeit as a limited participant. He'll take a designation into the weekend after failing to upgrade to full practice participation, but the Texans could still clear him to play Sunday if the coaching and training staffs are comfortable enough with his health. If active this weekend, Collins will be on the receiving end of passes from Case Keenum, who draws a second straight start at quarterback with C.J. Stroud (concussion) having been ruled out.