Collins (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Following a two-game absence, Collins looks to have a decent shot at returning to action this weekend in New York after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. Additionally, the Texans could get Brandin Cooks (wrist, questionable) back from a one-game absence, which would result in Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore moving back into lesser roles within Houston's receiving corps. Collins has yet to record a touchdown in his six appearances on the season, but he's shown some big-play ability with gains of over 20 yards on seven of his 18 receptions.
