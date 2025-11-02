Collins caught seven of 11 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos.

The star wideout returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion, and he took advantage of Patrick Surtain (pectoral) being missing from the Denver secondary by leading Houston in catches and targets. Collins' production took a hit when C.J. Stroud (concussion) was knocked out of the game in the second quarter, however. Collins remained the top option for Davis Mills, but he doesn't have the same chemistry with the team's backup QB. If Stroud remains sidelined in Week 10 against the Jaguars, Collins may be more of a floor than a ceiling play for fantasy purposes despite his 33-414-3 line on 57 targets through seven games this season.