Collins brought in four of nine targets for 58 yards in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Collins paced the Texans in receiving yardage while sharing the team lead in receptions with Brandin Cooks. The numbers, including the target share, was a notable improvement from Week 1 for Collins, who'd posted a 2-26 line on just three targets in the tie with the Colts. Collins certainly has the talent and opportunity to grow along with Mills in the Texans offense, and he'll look to carry over his Week 2 momentum into a Week 3 road battle versus the Bears next Sunday.