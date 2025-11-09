Texans' Nico Collins: Tops century mark in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins caught seven of 15 targets for 136 yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars.
The fifth-year wideout remained the Texans' top downfield option even with Davis Mills under center instead of C.J. Stroud (concussion), and Collins set a new season high in targets and receiving yards in Sunday's comeback win. It's only the second time this season in eight games that he's topped the century mark -- both against the Jags -- and Collins will take a 40-550-3 line on 72 targets into a Week 11 clash with the Titans.
