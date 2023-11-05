Collins brought in three of five targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It's difficult to believe Collins accrued only 54 yards and five targets on an afternoon where C.J. Stroud threw for a rookie-record 470 yards on 42 attempts, but the third-year pro played second fiddle to a number of his pass-catching teammates. Nevertheless, Collins was able to salvage his fantasy day with a 14-yard scoring grab in the first quarter, his fourth score of the season. Collins will look to boost his numbers in a Week 10 road matchup against the Bengals that should serve as another good test for Stroud and the Texans' young offense.