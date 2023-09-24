Collins brought in two of three targets for 34 yards in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Collins finished tied with Robert Woods for a distant second in receiving yards to Tank Dell for the afternoon, a far cry from the 13-226-1 line the third-year receiver had put up on 20 targets over the first two weeks. Despite Sunday's downturn, the chemistry Collins has already demonstrated with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is sure to serve the duo well more often than not, and the big-bodied wideout will look to bounce back at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 4 home matchup.