Collins secured nine of 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Collins comfortably paced the Texans across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he added his fifth touchdown of the season on a 12-yard catch in the first quarter. Collins also had a 16-yard reception on Houston's last-gasp drive wiped out by an offensive holding penalty, but he still finished with season highs in receptions and targets. Collins retains an unquestioned No. 1 role in the Texans' prolific air attack, affording him an enticing combination of floor and upside heading into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Colts on Thursday night.